Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order of BJP MP's office

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday withdrew its order for sealing the office of Bhubaneswar MP and BJP National Spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi with immediate effect.

Sarangi's office was sealed by the civic body on October 10, on charge of violation of Covid-19 guidelines as the MP celebrated her birthday with many people at the office. The BMC's action was based on a viral video that showed the parliamentarian celebrating her birthday violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Though the sealing was meant to be enforced for 15 days, the new order said: "in pursuance of decision taken by the BMC to open all closed down shops, commercial establishments and institutions in view of the ensuing puja celebration, the sealing order for the MPs office functioning at Plot no A/56, Palaspalli is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect."

The order also asked the office head to make the premises available for sanitization immediately upon de- sealing. The office head has also been asked to ensure adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent hand washing by all concerned.

Earlier, Sarangi had written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while protesting the BMC order of sealing of her office. She also alleged that actions were not taken against many ruling BJD leaders even though they violated the Covid-19 guidelines.