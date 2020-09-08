Bhupen enriched the lives of millions with music: Shah

Bhupen Hazarika enriched the lives of millions with music, says Amit Shah

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2020, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 15:54 ist
Amit Shah remembers Bhupen Hazarika. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, saying the maestro enriched the lives of millions with his music and strengthened social harmony.

Hazarika was a playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet and filmmaker from Assam.

"Tributes to Bard of Brahmaputra & pride of India, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika ji on his jayanti. As a music maestro and multi-faceted personality, Bhupen Da enriched the lives of millions with his music compositions strengthening social harmony and universal brotherhood," Shah tweeted.

Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was born on this day in 1926 and passed away on November 5, 2011.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bhupen Hazarika
Assam
Amit Shah
home minister

What's Brewing

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Building a career during Covid-19

Building a career during Covid-19

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

 