Biggest one-day spike of 509 Covid-19 cases in Tripura takes tally to 10,436

Tripura registered its highest single-day spike of 509 Covid-19 cases on Friday, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 10,436, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 89 with four more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

Altogether 142 people were discharged from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 6,839.

Of the 509 fresh cases, 205 were reported from west Tripura, 63 from Dhalai, 55 from Sepahijala, 47 from Unakoti, 44 from Khowai, 30 from North Tripura, 41 from Gomati and 24 from South Tripura, the official said.

Tripura currently has 3,489 active cases. Nineteen people have migrated to other states.

As many as 2,60376 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far.