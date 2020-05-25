Biggest spike of 208 coronavirus cases in Bengal; death toll 200

West Bengal reported its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 208 people testing positive for the disease, the health department said.

Three people - two in Kolkata and one in Howrah -- have succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 200, it said.

Taking into account the new patients, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,667.

The number of active cases in Bengal stands at 2,056, the department said.

Of the 208 people who have contracted COVID-19, 52 were in the city and 48 in Howrah, the department said in its bulletin.

Thirteen cases were reported from Uttar Dinajpur, 21 from North 24 Parganas and nine from Murshidabad.



Malda witnessed a sudden spurt in cases with 31 people from the district diagnosed positive for the infection in a single day, an official of the department said.

The return of migrants from different parts of the country has led to the spike in cases, the official told PTI.

At least 58 people were discharged following their recovery since Saturday evening. The number of people who have recovered from the disease in the state climbed to 1,339.

As many as 9,216 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of such examinations to 1,38,824.