Bihar: Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial remarks against Muslims

A Bihar-based rights activist on Saturday filed a complaint against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedy hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his remarks at a recent meeting of seers.
Tamanna Hashmi lodged the complaint against Ramdev before a local court here and demanded the registration of an FIR against him.
At a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday, the yoga guru had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.
“Ramdev’s statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments,” Hashmi told reporters, after filing the complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur.
