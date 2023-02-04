Plaint against Ramdev over contentious Muslim remarks

Bihar: Activist files complaint against Ramdev for controversial remarks against Muslims

Tamanna Hashmi lodged the complaint against Ramdev before a local court here

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarpur (Bihar),
  • Feb 04 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 19:48 ist
Ramdev. Credit: PTI Photo

A Bihar-based rights activist on Saturday filed a complaint against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedy hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his remarks at a recent meeting of seers.

Tamanna Hashmi lodged the complaint against Ramdev before a local court here and demanded the registration of an FIR against him.

Also Read — Yoga guru Ramdev hurls barbs at Muslims, accuses them of abducting Hindu women

At a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday, the yoga guru had accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women, while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity.

“Ramdev’s statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments,” Hashmi told reporters, after filing the complaint before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ramdev
Baba Ramdev
India News
Bihar

What's Brewing

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

IIT develops tech to cut water usage in textile sector

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

 