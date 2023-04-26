Bihar announces 2-day state mourning over Parkash Singh Badal's death

The Bihar government on Wednesday declared a two-day state mourning over the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Badal, a five-time former CM of Punjab and Akali Dal patriarch, died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95.
Also read | People queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
According to a circular issued by the Bihar government, "The state government has declared two-day state mourning on April 26 and April 27 over the death of Punjab's former CM, Parkash Singh Badal. During this period the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state on all buildings. No government ceremonies or official entertainment will take place on these two days".
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condoled Badal's death saying, "Badal successfully discharged several important responsibilities during his long political career. He was popular for his value based politics. His death has created an irreparable gap in the socio-political field".
Kumar also prayed for the almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.
