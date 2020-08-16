Bihar Assembly elections: RJD may get lion’s share in Grand Alliance seat-sharing

With barely a month left before the Election Commission announces the poll schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, the seat-sharing modalities are being meticulously worked out within the Grand Alliance (GA).

Unlike the NDA, where the two allies JD(U) and the LJP are at daggers drawn, the Grand Alliance is working out a formula where the seats will be divided into a 2:1 ratio between the two larger constituents – the RJD and the Congress.

Sources in the Grand Alliance told Deccan Herald here on Sunday that out of 243 seats in the Assembly, the RJD is likely to stake its claim on 160 seats while the Congress would get the remaining 83 seats.

“Out of these 160 seats, the RJD may adjust smaller allies like CPI-ML, BSP, and VIP (Vikas-sheel Insaan Party) from its quota. The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to adjust former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and other potential allies like CPI,” said a source in the Grand Alliance, wishing not to be identified till the deal is made public.

“We have, at the same time, apprised the Congress high command that the party should not contest on less than 75-80 seats in Bihar,” averred Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Sadanand Singh.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the RJD may get a shot in the arm on Monday when Nitish Kumar’s close aide and Industries Minister in Bihar Government Shyam Razak may quit the Government as well as the JD(U) on Monday. He is likely to join the RJD, his original home from where he started his political career three decades ago.