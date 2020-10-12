Bihar Assembly Polls: EC to offer postal ballot option to aged, differently-abled voters

Over 52,000 of about four lakh people aged above 80 or differently-abled will cast votes in the first of the three phases of polling for the state assembly elections in Bihar on October 28, the Election Commission (EC) stated on Monday.

The poll-panel decided to offer the postal ballot option to people aged above 80 or differently-abled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These electors will be provided postal ballots on pre-informed date(s) by the Returning Officers with proper security and videography arrangements to ensure secrecy, safety, and transparency in the process,” the EC stated.

Seventy-one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will go to polls on October 28.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the 71 constituencies in 16 districts of the State reached out to more than four lakh voters aged 80 or above or differently-abled and offered them postal ballot options. While over 52,000 of them opted for postal ballots, the remaining – nearly 3,48,000 – intend to visit the booth on the poll day for voting.

The BLOs will reach out to nearly 12 lakh voters and offer them postal ballot options ahead of the second and third phase of polling, which are scheduled to take place on November 3 and 7.