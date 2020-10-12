Lalu’s home town in news for Congress-JD(U) ‘bonhomie’

Bihar Assembly Polls: Lalu Prasad’s home town in news for Congress-JD(U) ‘bonhomie’

Abhay Kumar
Abhay Kumar, DHNS, Patna,
  • Oct 12 2020, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 17:06 ist
Former IPS officer Sunil Kumar (extreme right), who recently joined the JD(U), has been made the party nominee from Bhore in Gopalganj. Credit: DH file photo.

Gopalganj district in Bihar is primarily known for two reasons: Annual floods, and for being the home town of RJD chief Lalu Prasad. The former Bihar Chief Minister was born at Phulwaria in Gopalganj. But more than these two reasons, the district, these days, is in the news for a Congress MLA (in the outgoing Assembly) leaving his seat for a JD(U) candidate.

The Congress MLA from Bhore in Gopalganj, Anil Kumar, has decided not to contest the 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar after the JD(U) fielded IPS officer-turned-politician Sunil Kumar from the reserved constituency.

The reason: Sunil, an IPS officer of 1987 batch, who superannuated two months back and joined the JD(U), is younger brother of the Congress legislator Anil Kumar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has fielded Sunil, who, till July, was Bihar’s Director General (Homeguards), as the JD(U) candidate from Bhore constituency.

Once this was formally announced, the Congress MLA Anil Kumar was caught on the horns of a dilemma. Anil eventually decided to opt out of electoral fray as he wanted his younger brother Sunil to make a successful debut as a JD(U) leader.

Anil, who earlier was a Rajya Sabha member and enjoys very cordial relations with Lalu Prasad too, reportedly told the Congress high command that he won’t contest the 2020 Assembly elections at all.

Amid seat-sharing among the constituents of the Mahagathbandhan, this constituency in Gopalganj district has now eventually gone to the CPI-ML, the most effective Left party in the state, which recently joined the Grand Alliance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Congress
JD(U)
mahagathbandhan

What's Brewing

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

 