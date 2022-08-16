Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies

BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passed away on Tuesday following prolonged illness, party sources said.

Singh, 59, had been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi where he breathed his last in the morning.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of Singh, who represented the Gopalganj assembly seat, and had served as the minister for cooperatives in the NDA government that fell last week.

पूर्व मंत्री सह विधायक सुबाष सिंह जी का निधन दुःखद। वे एक कुशल राजनेता एवं समाजसेवी थे। उनके निधन से राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक क्षेत्र में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। सुबाष सिंह जी का अंतिम संस्कार राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया जाएगा। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 16, 2022

Kumar spoke to the deceased MLA’s son over phone and announced that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.