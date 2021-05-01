Bihar BJP MLC Hari Narayan Choudhary dies of Covid

BJP MLC Hari Narayan Choudhary died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna, an official said on Saturday.

Choudhary, 77, was elected from the Samastipur District Local Area Authority.

He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna about a week ago after testing positive for Covid-19, said Awadhesh Narain Singh, the acting chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Choudhary died around 11 pm on Friday while undergoing treatment, he said.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Choudhary was very popular among the people and had a keen interest in social work.

He received the respect of all sections of the society due to his personality and his death is an irreparable loss to the political and social sector, Kumar said.

Choudhary, a native of Samastipur, is survived by two sons, three daughters and a wife.

He will be cremated at Mukti Dham on the bank of the Burhi Gandak river in Samastipur with state honours.