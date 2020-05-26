Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: When and Where to check result

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Where to check result

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 13:06 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File photo)

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the class 10 board exam result on May 26 at 12:30 pm. Nearly 16 lakh students were awaiting their board exam results.

Here are the details of the Bihar board exam results, according to Exam Results:

Total number of students - 15,29,323
Total passing percentage - 81%
Topper - Himanshu Raj 
Topper percentage - 96.20%

With this, the Bihar Board becomes the first in the country to have declared both class 10 and 12 board exam results during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bihar Board 10th Exam Result 2020: When and where to check?

Students can check their results at the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.onlinebiharboard.online. The Bihar Board will activate the result link by 12:30 pm.

