Bihar Budget session cut short amid coronavirus crisis

In view of the COVID-19, the Budget session of Bihar Assembly, which was slated till March 31, was cut short here on Monday. A unanimous decision to this effect was taken after the meeting of Business Advisory Committee.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who arrived in the Assembly, wondered why most of the people had been wearing masks. “Masks are basically meant for those suspects who could be afflicted with the virus or those who are facing cough and cold problem. Besides, those wearing masks should destroy it after its usage for eight to nine hours,” said Nitish, asking everyone “to be careful but not create panic.”

“In view of COVID-19, we have set up 49 screening centres, including at airports, railway stations and Bihar-Nepal border. The State Government will bear the cost of treatment of those found to be afflicted with corona virus,” said Nitish, who earlier had issued orders for Class III and IV employees to come to their office on alternate days till March 31.

As a precautionary measure, the State Government has already ordered closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching institutes. It has also ordered closure of shopping malls, zoo and museum till March-end.