Bihar Bypolls: Counting under way for 2 Assembly seats

Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Nov 02 2021, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 12:27 ist
Counting of votes are underway in Bihar for two assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held on October 30. Credit: PTI Photo

Counting of votes for the two Assembly seats in Bihar where bypolls were held on October 20, was under way on Tuesday.

An estimated 49.60 per cent of 5,84,395 voters exercised their franchise in the by-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, as per the provisional figures released by the Election Commission.

Also Read: Bihar bypolls: 49.60% voter turnout at close of polling

Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan.

The bye-lections were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). 

Bihar
Nitish Kumar
India News
JD(U)
Indian Politics
Election Commission

