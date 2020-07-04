Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for coronavirus test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for coronavirus test

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 04 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 20:36 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sent his swab sample for the Covid-19 test after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the contagious virus, at an official event, officials said.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here, they said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Besides the chief minister, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for Covid-19 test, the sources said, adding results are expected Sunday.

Kumar had shared the dais with the Council Acting Chairman during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Nitish Kumar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 