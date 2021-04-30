Bihar Chief Secy Arun Singh passes away due to Covid-19

Bihar Chief Secy Arun Singh passes away due to Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bihar Chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passed away in a Patna hospital on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

More to follow...

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 