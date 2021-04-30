Bihar Chief Secy Arun Singh passes away due to Covid-19

Bihar Chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh passed away in a Patna hospital on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan
RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?
DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters
Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short
Reminder for our leaders
Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters
Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund
Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap
Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative