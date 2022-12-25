Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays moving tribute to Vajpayee

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday paid a moving tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asserting that he could "never forget" the mentorship of the late leader, who had showered on him "so much of love and affection".

Kumar was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a state function which is organised every year on the late leader's birth anniversary.

"I have deep respect (shraddha) for Atal ji, a reason why we have been observing a state function his birth anniversary. As an MP, I always used to listen attentively to all his speeches. Then I had the privilege of being a minister in his cabinet with three portfolios", recalled Kumar.

"He used to shower so much of love and affection (humko bahut mante the). All proposals from me used to receive his quick approval. I cannot forget all that", said the JD(U) leader, who had snapped ties with BJP in August, charging the current leadership of the party with lacking the magnanimity that characterised the Vajpayee era.

Kumar had, a few days ago, slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for raising an alarm over Covid at a time when Bharat Jodo Yatra was reaching its peak.

He, nonetheless, seemed reluctant to comment on the fresh slugfest that erupted on Saturday, when Rahul Gandhi led his march into the national capital.

"I know nothing about it ", was the curt reply of Kumar when asked about the fresh war of words.

Replying to another query, he said Bihar was fully prepared to meet the challenges arising out of a fresh surge in Covid that began in China, spread to many countries and, it is feared, may hit India.

"We are conducting around 50,000 tests every day though often the state is reporting zero cases. We are also vaccinating about 5,000 people every day", said Kumar.

The chief minister was also asked about the leak of question paper of an exam conducted by Bihar Staff Selection Commission.

"I had ordered an inquiry no sooner than I got the news. The matter is being looked into from all angles", said the CM.

Screenshots of the question paper went viral on social media on Friday, nearly an hour after the examinations began.

The Economic Offences Unit of state police, which is probing the matter, has arrested a candidate who had clicked the snaps inside a school at East Champaran district which happened to be one of the examination centers.