Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's house sanitised after his niece tests Covid-19 positive

Two days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested negative for Covid-19, the disease has reached the doors of his official residence – 1, Aney Marg, Patna.

Nitish's niece was found to be infected with Covid-19 and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Patna.

Sources said the Chief Minister’s residence was being sanitised and samples of other family members have been collected to test whether they too have been infected.

Two days ago, Nitish voluntarily gave his swab samples for Covid-19 test, after reports came in that the Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh had tested coronavirus positive. Nitish was with the Chairman when nine new MLCs were being administered oath earlier this month. While Singh had to be admitted to AIIMS-Patna after he tested positive, Nitish’s report was found to be negative. His deputy Sushil Modi and Assembly Speaker Vijay Choudhary, who too attended the oath ceremony, tested negative.

Meanwhile, there is no let-up in the number of Covid-19 patients in Bihar with the figure reaching to 12,525 after 385 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. “The State has so far recorded 101 Covid-19 deaths since March,” said a Health Department official.