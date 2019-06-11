Bihar Cong moots ‘Priyanka plan’ ahead of Assembly poll

More than a fortnight after it was completely routed in the Lok Sabha elections, the Bihar Congress took stock of the situation on how it performed miserably and got washed away in the 'Modi’s Tsunami'.

Majority of the Congress leaders felt the need to apprise the Congress high command of the need to go it alone in the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar.

“Using crutches like the RJD or any other caste-based parties may not be of much use. The time has come to infuse a new lease of life into the moribund Congress,” said a senior party functionary, who too attended the meet.

“To resuscitate Congress in Bihar, we have mooted ‘Priyanka plan’ where we will appeal to the AICC general secretary to extensively tour the state and help Congress stand on its feet, rather than riding piggyback on the RJD,” said Bihar Congress working president Kaukab Quadri.

The Congress, which contested nine Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2019, managed to retain Kishanganj seat, its traditional stronghold. The NDA won the remaining 39 seats out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The grand old party, which has been out of power since March 1990 (when Lalu Prasad became the chief minister for the first time), has never worked vigorously to strengthen its organisation in the post-Mandal era.

The last time it showed some resilience was during November 2015 Assembly elections when it won 27 out of the 41 Assembly seats it contested. But it was largely due to the formidable grand alliance stitched by Nitish and Lalu, which had also Congress as its alliance partner.

“We, in fact, wanted Priyanka Gandhi to campaign during Lok Sabha elections in Bihar too. But she had a busy schedule in UP. We will apprise the party top leadership about the need to allow Priyanka to extensively travel in Bihar ahead of the next year Assembly elections (slated for October-November 2020) and help shore up Congress’ strength,” the working president of the party told DH.