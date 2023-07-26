Bihar: Environment dept asks employees not to use petrol or diesel vehicles once a week from August

In view of rising vehicular pollution, the Bihar government's environment department has asked all its employees not to use petrol or diesel vehicles at least once a week in their office work from the next month. Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Bandana Preyashi requested them to use electric vehicles, bicycles or rickshaws at least once a week in their official work.

It was decided that all employees of the department would follow the instruction every Friday from August, she said. "Keeping the rising level of vehicular pollution in mind, we must take an initiative to save the environment. All officials and employees of the department are requested to use fuel-efficient vehicles at least once in a week for official work from August. We must discard the use of 'petrol/diesel vehicles' at least once in a week for our official work. We should use electric vehicles, bicycles, rickshaws…or if possible…we can walk to our offices," Preyashi said, in a circular to all employees of the department.

Talking to PTI, she said, "We have collectively decided to discard the use of 'petrol/diesel or polluting' vehicles at least once a week for our office work. It will be effective from August. Every Friday will be the day on which we will follow it. We all will strictly follow this from August 4 (the first Friday of the next month)."

Preyashi said climate change is here and people are already experiencing the effects of it.

"Protecting the environment is the duty that we owe to our planet, to ourselves and future generations," she said, adding that by taking simple steps, people can protect the planet and ensure a brighter future for children.

"There will be a feeling of accomplishment you will experience when you realise that you are doing your part to protect the environment," the secretary said.

Educating children about the environment is essential for creating a sustainable future, she added.