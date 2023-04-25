Bihar: Four injured in indiscriminate firing over property dispute

Four people, including a child, were injured in an indiscriminate firing over a property dispute in Simrahi village in Bihar's Araria district.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital and later on referred to Forbesganj referral hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

Complainant Manish Yadav said that his grandfather Bhahmadev Yadav was getting construction work done in the village on Monday evening. When three labourers were constructing wall of a house at 07.30 pm., Amrendra Yadav, Mukhiya of Bishanpur Panchayat, his aides Durganand Yadav, Sikandar Yadav and 12 other persons arrived at the place and obstructed the construction.

"When my grandfather went there to talk, they started firing on him indiscriminately without listening to him. My grandfather managed to run out of the firing range despite sustaining a gunshot wound. The accused fired more than 50 rounds at the spot leaving people including my grandfather, a minor child of my family and two labourers wounded," said Manish Yadav.

After the firing, the accused fled from the spot. "We have informed Narpatganj police station about the firing incident."

"We have registered an FIR against three persons and 60 other unidentified persons. Efforts are on to nab them," said an official spokesperson of Narpatganj police station.