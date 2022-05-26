Bihar girl travels a kilometre on 1 leg to reach school

Seema Kumari, a 10-year-old girl of Bihar's Jamui, who was rendered handicapped two years ago, became the talking point for her undying spirit and will power.

Seema lost a leg after it came under the wheels of a tractor in her native village Fatehpur two years ago. During the treatment, doctors suggested that she may die if her injured leg was not amputated. Her parents agreed to it and the doctors sawed her left leg to save her.

Despite losing a leg, Seema did not lose hope. She walks to school on her remaining leg using the long jump technique. Every day she travels a distance of 1 km from her home to school and that too with a school bag on her back.

"I want to study and become a teacher so that I could teach the next generation students," Seema, now in her 4th grade, says.

"My father and mother are not literate. They are labourers. My father is a migrant labourer while mother is staying in the village and working in a brick kiln," Seema told IANS.

Her mother Beby Devi says: "When she lost her one leg in a road mishap, she was at home. Other students used to go to school and she insisted that she also wants to go to school to study. Due to her obstinacy, we admitted her to the government school in the village. Now, she does all the work including wearing her school uniform, arranging books and reaching school on her own. She never takes help from anyone to go to school."

A video of Seema went viral on social media where she is seen hopping on one leg to reach school.

Following the video, Jamui district magistrate Awanish Kumar and other senior officials went to Fatehpur village on Wednesday and gave her a tricycle. The officials are also mulling arranging an artificial leg for her.

Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar Building Construction Minister, tweeted: "Seema will study and she will also walk."