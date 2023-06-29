Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar slips, falls down at function, unhurt

Bihar Governor slips, falls down at function, unhurt

  • Jun 29 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 19:24 ist
Bihar Guv slips, falls down at function. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar slipped and fell down while walking towards the venue of a function here on Thursday, but was unhurt.

The function was organised by the state to pay tribute to freedom fighter Mungeri Lal on his death anniversary here.

“When the governor slipped and fell, he was immediately picked up by security personnel and officers present there. He was unhurt and immediately got up, with their assistance,” said a senior official who was present at the spot.

Later, Arlekar walked towards the venue where other distinguished guests, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues were present, he said.

No Raj Bhavan officer was available for comments on the incident.

India News
Bihar

