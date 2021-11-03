Bihar govt approves additional 18,899 seats in 75 colleges

In its bid to enhance the gross enrolment ratio (GER) of students in higher education in the state, the Bihar government has sanctioned additional 18,899 seats in 75 colleges in the state.

In a statement issued here, Bihar Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been consistently emphasising the need to increase GER in higher education in the state and the decision is significant in this regard. This will ensure that the students don't have to wander due to lack of seats in colleges".

The seats have been enhanced to ensure the desired growth and development of higher education in the state and also to fulfil the ever-increasing demand of students, he said, adding students passing plus two (Class 12) examination would not face any problem in getting themselves admitted to a college in their own state.

Maximum 10,200 seats have been added to the 41 colleges under Lalit Narayan Mithila University, spread across Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts, followed by 4,736 seats in 19 colleges of JP University (Chapra) and 3,448 seats in 11 colleges of TM Bhagalpur University.

In four colleges of Patna University, 505 seats have been increased including 180 seats in Patna College, 260 seats in Patna Women’s college and 60 seats in Patna Science College. College of Art and Craft in Patna has also got 15 additional seats.

The sanctioned strength of teachers will also be increased in these colleges very soon, said a senior official of the Education department.

