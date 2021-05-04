Bihar govt imposes Covid-19 lockdown till May 15

Amid the spiralling Covid-19 cases in Bihar, coronavirus lockdown has been imposed in the state till May 15, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced.

कल सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ चर्चा के बाद बिहार में फिलहाल 15 मई, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके विस्तृत मार्गनिर्देशिका एवं अन्य गतिविधियों के संबंध में आज ही आपदा प्रबंधन समूह (Crisis management Group) को कार्रवाई करने हेतू निदेश दिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021

