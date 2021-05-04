Bihar govt imposes Covid-19 lockdown till May 15

Bihar govt imposes Covid-19 lockdown till May 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 11:58 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credits: PTI File Photo

Amid the spiralling Covid-19 cases in Bihar, coronavirus lockdown has been imposed in the state till May 15, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Coronavirus lockdown
Nitish Kumar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 