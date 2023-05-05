Bihar govt to provide arms training to mines inspectors

Days after the brutal attack on three mining officers, including two women mines inspectors, by illegal sand miners in Bihta, the Mines and Geology department has decided to provide arms training to its officers to counter such attacks in future.

The department has also initiated the process to reward the two women mines inspectors - Ameya Kumari and Saiyad Farheen - for their spirit and undaunted courage in handling goons of the alleged sand mining mafia during an operation to check illegal sand mining in Bihta block in Patna district on April 17.

Decision has also been taken to provide a dedicated company of security forces each in five districts to assist mining department officials in carrying out operations to check illegal mining (sand), its storage and transportation in Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Bhojpur and Kaimur districts, a top official of the Mines and Geology department said.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Mines Commissioner said, "After the Bihta incident in which our three officers, including two women inspectors, were brutally attacked by miscreants, the department has now decided to provide arms training (of two week duration) and also how to command force to its all 90 inspectors, including around 30 women officers, to counter such attacks in future".

The arms training and force commanding skills to mining officials will be imparted at the training centre of the Prohibition, Excise and Registration department of the state government, she said, adding it will start very soon as the process has already been initiated.

"We have also initiated the process to reward our two women mines inspectors - Ameya Kumari and Saiyad Farheen - for their spirit and undaunted courage in handling miscreants during an operation to check illegal mining (sand) in Bihta last month. Women officers, especially in Mines and Geology department and Police forces in the state, have time and again shown that they are capable of taking any leadership/commanding role in any circumstances, the additional chief secretary told PTI.

"I personally met these two women officers… they are the new face of women in Bihar. They are undaunted with whatever happened with them, they are busy with their regular official works, including carrying out operations to check illegal mining", said Bamhrah.

Besides, a dedicated company of security forces each in five districts is being provided to assist mining department officials in carrying out operations to check illegal mining (sand), its storage and transportation in Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Bhojpur and Kaimur districts.

"Strict actions are being taken against those indulging in illegal mining/sand activities in the state", said Bamhrah.

A team of mining officials, including two women mines inspectors, was attacked by a group of anti-social elements involved in illegal sand mining in broad daylight in Patna's Bihta block on April 17. Three officers and several constables suffered injuries in the incident, the police had said.

A purported video of the incident had also surfaced on social media, in which a group of men were seen assaulting the woman officers, while they were lying on the ground and pleading.

Ameya Kumari, told PTI over phone, "Such incidents are part of our job…, therefore, there is no need to worry at all. What we need is to remain alert and attentive during such operations. I am very thankful to my seniors, including Additional Chief Secretary madam, for their support and encouragement".

The department has decided to create its own 'dedicated police force' to curb illegal sand mining, exploitation and transportation of minerals in the state. The dedicated force will be called 'Mining Police'.

"We need our own Assistant Sub-Inspectors (25) and constables (250), who will be part of the 'mining police', besides having other senior officials to lead them. This force will be fully armed and will be recruited especially for mining policing", the additional chief secretary said, adding the proposal in this regard has already been sent to the competent authority for approval.