Bihar health budget increased to Rs 10,000 cr in 15 years: Minister

The JD(U)-led government in Bihar has increased the health department's budget to Rs 10,000 crore from Rs 278 crore allocated for the sector in 2005, a minister said on Sunday while drawing a parallel between the RJD's 15-year regime and the NDA rule in the state.

The Nitish Kumar-led government came to power in the state in 2005.

The immunisation coverage during the RJD rule was at 32 per cent, which increased to a whopping 86 per cent, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said.

"The health infrastructure has improved significantly in the last 15 years. The maternal and infant mortality rates have dropped in the state. The department's budget has been increased to Rs 10,000 crore," he said.

Claiming that only eight medical colleges, including two private ones, were operational in Bihar till 2005, the minister said, "The state now has 12 government and five private medical institutes. The number will increase to 28 in the next four years."

A total of 21,530 doctors and paramedical staffers have been appointed in the past three years, he said.

Speaking on the management of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Pandey said the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in Bihar is at 88.01 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 77.32 per cent.