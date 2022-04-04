Bihar legislative council polls under way

Polling is underway on Monday for two dozen seats of the Bihar legislative council where the biennial elections are taking place nearly a year behind schedule.

The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year but elections had to be put off because of circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delay in panchayat polls, on account of the raging pandemic, in turn, caused a delay in the legislative council elections.

Five of the seats fell vacant before the expiry of term owing to the deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly.

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block.

