Bihar man held for threatening to kill Union minister Nityanand Rai in viral video

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man who had threatened to kill Union minister and senior BJP leader from Bihar, Nityanand Rai, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to Vaishali Superintendent of Police Kumar Manish, the accused, Madhav Jha (25), was arrested from the town police station area early in the morning.

Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, is scheduled to take part in a procession here on the occasion of Mahashivratri later this week and Jha, in the video, had spoken of "firing two bullets" at the leader on the occasion.

"The accused claims he had dreams of killing the minister and he disclosed the same in the video. Further investigation is under way,” the SP said.

Rai has previously represented the Hajipur seat in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, named after the eponymous town where Vaishali is headquartered, many times. He is now serving his second term in the Lok Sabha from Ujiyarpur, a part of which falls under the Vaishali district.