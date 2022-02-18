Bihar man kills wife after she refuses to make omelette for him

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Sitamarhi district strangled his wife and hanged her body from the ceiling hook after she refused to make an omelette for him, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ajit Singh, son of a retired sub-inspector Ram Vinay Singh.

Based on Ram Vinay's statement, Sitamarhi police registered an FIR against his son Ajit. The incident took place on Thursday late at night in Belahi Jay Ram village under Sahiyara police station. However, the accused is currently absconding.

"My son is an alcoholic. He came home drunk on Thursday evening. He had also bought eggs from the market. However, when he asked his wife, Neetu Singh (30), to make an omelette, she refused. She said non-vegetarian food cannot be prepared in the kitchen on Thursday. This led to a verbal spat between," Ram Vinay Singh said.

"Neetu was miffed with his habit of drinking regularly. She objected to his drinking liquor in the past and did the same on Thursday as well. Ajit became angry. He first brutally assaulted her inside the bedroom, then strangled her and hanged her from the ceiling hook. After some time, when Neetu stopped screaming, I thought they had calmed down inside the room. But after some time, Ajit came out of the room and fled from there.

"When I reached the room, she was hanging from the ceiling hook," he added.

"We have registered an FIR as per the statement of the victim's father-in-law. The accused is now absconding," said HS Kumar, investigating officer in the case.

