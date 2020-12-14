Bihar man loses wife in gamble, pours acid on her after several men rape her

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised)

In a strange incident, a man in Bhagalpur lost his wife in a gamble to five of his friends. The five men then reportedly outraged the modesty of the woman. And if that was not awful enough, the husband then poured acid on his wife in a fit of rage.

The incident took place in Bhagalpur's Mojahidpur locality in November but came to light on Dec. 11 when the victim, who escaped from her husband’s house, reached her parents’ home and narrated her tale of woes to the Senior SP (SSP) of the district.

The SSP then asked inspector Rajesh Jha and woman officer-in-charge Reeta Kumari to investigate the matter. The police, upon finding that there was truth to the victim’s allegations, registered an FIR and arrested the victim’s husband. “There will be a speedy trial in the case. And a chargesheet will be filed soon,” said a police source in Bhagalpur.

According to the case filed by the woman, the man lost his wife in a gamble to five men. These men then raped her in her house. In a fit of rage, the husband proceeded to pour acid on her, including on her private parts. “When these five men outraged my modesty, they had blindfolded me. So, I could not identify them,” the victim told the police, adding that she had been tortured by her husband for several years.

“I got married 10 years back. But having failed to conceive, I was tortured all these years,” said the victim in her statement to the police.