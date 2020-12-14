Bihar man loses wife in gamble, pours acid on her in a fit of rage

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised)

In what appears to be sort of a replica of 'Mahabharat', a man in Bhagalpur lost his wife in a gamble to five of his friends. The five men reportedly outraged the modesty of the woman. As if this was not enough, the husband, in a fit of rage, poured acid on his wife.

The incident took place in Bhagalpur's Mojahidpur locality in November but came to light on December 11 when the victim, who escaped from her husband’s house, reached her parents’ house and narrated her tale of woes to the Senior SP (SSP) of the district.

The SSP then asked the inspector Rajesh Jha and woman officer-in-charge Reeta Kumari to investigate the matter. The cops, on finding the victim’s version true, registered an FIR and arrested the victim’s husband. “There will be speedy trial in the case. And a charge-sheet will be filed soon,” said a police source in Bhagalpur.

According to the case filed by the woman, the man lost his wife in a gamble to five men. These men raped her in her house. In a fit of rage, the husband poured acid on her, including her private parts. “When these five men outraged my modesty, they had blindfolded me. So I could not identify them,” the victim told the police, adding that she had been tortured by her husband for the last several years.

“I got married ten years back. But having failed to conceive, I was tortured all through these years,” the victim said in her statement to the police.