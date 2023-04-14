Miscreants shoot dead guards at bank, loot over Rs 13L

Bihar: Miscreants shoot dead 2 security guards at bank, loot over Rs 13 lakh

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Shah and Ram Naresh Rai

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 14 2023, 05:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 05:39 ist

Armed assailants shot dead two security guards posted at a state-owned bank’s branch in Bihar’s Saran district and looted Rs 13.28 lakh on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Shah and Ram Naresh Rai.

“Five unidentified persons entered the bank around 12.30 pm. When the guards resisted, they shot at them. Both died during treatment,” according to a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters here.

Police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused, it said.

