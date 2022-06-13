Bihar Police attacked 1,297 times between January and May this year

Bihar Police were attacked 1,297 times between January and May this year, as per the latest data.

The average attack per month stood at 259, according to the data released by the state police.

The majority of the attacks took place during the execution of "Operation Prahar" to control crime in the state. Under "Operation Prahar", state police personnel managed to arrest 27,057 criminals and history-sheeters in the said period.

In January, the police were attacked 374 times, February -- 211, March -- 227, April -- 190 and in May, it faced 295 attacks.

During these five months, the police managed to arrest 5,196 accused in January, 5.146 in February, 5.769 in March, 4.369 in April and 6,576 in May.

According to an official spokesperson, the majority of the attacks took place during an anti-liquor drive and property dispute cases in rural areas.