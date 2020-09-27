Bihar polls: ‘Reshaped’ Grand Alliance might seal the deal by September 30; Left, JMM and NCP to be new allies

Close on the heels of former Union Minister and RLSP President Upendra Kushwaha indicating that he too, just like Jitan Ram Manjhi, might dump the Grand Alliance, RJD and Congress leaders are busy giving final shape to the seat pact, likely to be announced by September 30.

Sources aware of the seat-sharing talks told DH here on Sunday that, in the fresh realignment of allies, the RJD could contest on 155 seats while the Congress would field its nominees on 63 seats.

“The remaining 25 seats will be left for the Left parties, comprising the CPI(ML), CPI and the CPM,” said the source in the Grand Alliance.

Besides, there will be two more parties joining the ‘reshaped’ Grand Alliance – the NCP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

“While the Congress will adjust the NCP from its quota of seats, the RJD will allot the JMM a couple of seats (from its quota) in the constituencies which share borders with Jharkhand,” the source added.

The move comes shortly after senior Congress leaders issued an ultimatum to the RJD to finalise the seat pact on time and give the Congress its due (unlike the 2019 Lok Sabha polls).

“If we are not given an adequate number of seats, we will be free to contest on all the 243 seats or join hands with other like-minded parties,” said senior Congress leader and chairman of the screening committee, Avinash Pandey, who earlier was in charge of Rajasthan affairs.

TEJASHWI’S PROMISE

Meanwhile, the Opposition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday announced that he would give jobs to 10 lakh people in the first Cabinet meeting after winning the polls. “In the first Cabinet meeting, my first signature will be on the file giving jobs to 10 lakh people as there are as many vacancies in the state,” tweeted Tejashwi in Hindi.

पहली कैबिनेट में पहली कलम से बिहार के 10 लाख युवाओं को नौकरी देंगे। बिहार में 4 लाख 50 हज़ार रिक्तियाँ पहले से ही है। शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, गृह विभाग सहित अन्य विभागों में राष्ट्रीय औसत के मानकों के हिसाब से बिहार में अभी 5 लाख 50 हज़ार नियुक्तियों की अत्यंत आवश्यकता है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 27, 2020

The Assembly elections in Bihar, the first one in the Covid-19 era, are slated for October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.