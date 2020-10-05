Bihar polls: RJD gives ticket to better-halves of tainted leaders

Two days after promising “clean administration and good governance in Bihar”, the RJD Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday allotted tickets to better-halves of those tainted leaders from the RJD who are either in jail on the charge of rape or have been absconding. More such tainted leaders figure in the next list too.

The most shocking name of all was of Vibha Devi, wife of jailed RJD legislator from Nawada (in the outgoing Assembly) Raj Ballabh Yadav. He has been incarcerated after being held guilty in the rape of a minor girl. Equally shocking was the name of Kiran Devi, wife of Arun Yadav, the RJD MLA from Sandesh (in the outgoing Assembly). The RJD leader is on the run ever since his name figured in a rape case.



The RJD, which has released its first list, is also giving final touches to the other list for the second and third phase of polling next month. Sources say the muscleman-turned-former MP Rama Singh wants an RJD ticket for his wife from Mahnar in Vaishali district. A former LJP MP from Vaishali, Rama was expelled from Paswan’s party a few years back after his name cropped up in several kidnapping, extortion and murder cases.

The JD (U) was quick to launch a blistering attack on the RJD for giving tickets to shady elements’ family members. “There is hardly any difference between the way Lalu governed and his sons want to govern. The ticket distribution is just the beginning. But the voters are much matured now. They will give such leaders a befitting reply on the day of polling,” said JD (U) spokesperson Ajay Alok.

To buttress his point, the JD (U) leader cited the case of how an FIR was lodged against Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap on Sunday in the killing of a former RJD leader Shakti Malik, who, before his death, had charged that he was asked to cough up Rs 50 lakh if he wanted an RJD ticket from Raniganj in Araria district.