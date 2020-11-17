Bihar portfolios: Who gets what in Nitish 7.0 cabinet

After Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday, the list of cabinet ministers and the portfolios assigned to them was released on Tuesday.

While the Chief Minister kept the Home Department, General Administration and Vigilance portfolios, Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad got Finance, Urban Development, among others.

Bihar portfolio allocation: Nitish Kumar keeps Home Department, General Administration and Vigilance Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad gets Finance, Urban Development, and Deputy CM Renu Devi gets Panchayati Raj, Backward cast upliftment and Industry pic.twitter.com/73trFnzFgK — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Deputy CM Renu Devi landed the Panchayati Raj, Backward caste upliftment and Industry portfolios.

Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Mukesh Sahni got Animal Husbandry and Fishery. BJP leader Mangal Pandey got Health and Art and Culture, and JD(U)’s Bijendra Yadav was allocated Energy, Planning and Food and Consumer Affairs.