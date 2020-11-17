Bihar portfolios: Who gets what in Nitish 7.0 cabinet

Bihar portfolios: Who gets what in Nitish 7.0 cabinet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 16:22 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

After Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday, the list of cabinet ministers and the portfolios assigned to them was released on Tuesday.

While the Chief Minister kept the Home Department, General Administration and Vigilance portfolios, Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad got Finance, Urban Development, among others.

Deputy CM Renu Devi landed the Panchayati Raj, Backward caste upliftment and Industry portfolios.

Vikassheel Insaan Party’s Mukesh Sahni got Animal Husbandry and Fishery. BJP leader Mangal Pandey got Health and Art and Culture, and JD(U)’s Bijendra Yadav was allocated Energy, Planning and Food and Consumer Affairs.

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Nitish Kumar
JD(U)
BJP

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 