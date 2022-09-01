Bihar records most land-related murders in 2021, shows NCRB data

In Bihar, people are killing for land, data submitted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. From a total of 1,081 murders over disputes that took place in the state in 2021, 635 of them were over land, constituting 59 per cent of the total dispute-related killings.

This trend has remained consistent over the years, with Bihar lodging the highest number of land-related deaths for the past 3 years.

The data showed that Bihar recorded a total of 2,799 murder cases last year, of which every fifth was related to land disputes.

In a report by News18, Uttar Pradesh was a distant second in terms of land-dispute-related killings last year, with 227, followed by Maharashtra with 172. Overall 2,488 cases of murders were motivated by property or land disputes in the country last year, according to the official data.

Bihar has maintained a steady record in this case, with 815, 782, 1,016, and 939 killings respectively in 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017.