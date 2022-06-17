Bihar snaps internet, mobile services in 12 districts

In view of massive violence by those protesting against new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for defence forces, the Bihar government on Friday cut internet and mobile services in 12 affected districts for 48 hours.

The ban is effective in violence-hit districts of Kaimur, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Saran.

In a notification, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Chaitanya Prasad, said: "Under Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the state government has temporarily suspended telecom services in the interest of public safety."

The state government observed that internet was used to transmit objectionable substances on social media platforms leading to violence in the state, with lives and public properties hit.

Internet and mobile services have been cut from 2 pm on Friday till 2 pm on Sunday. Following the stoppage of internet services, they would not use any social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, QQ, Wechat, Qzone, Tublr, Google+, Baidu, Skype, Viber, Line, Snapchat, Pinterest, Telegram, Youtube etc. The idea is to break the chain of communication among agitators.

Youth organisation have called for Bihar Bandh on Saturday and further violence is expected, adding that the decision was taken as precautionary measure.