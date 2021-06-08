Bihar town rocked by blast inside desolate Madrassa

Bihar town rocked by blast inside desolate Madrassa

Nobody related to the mosque could be traced, said SP Gupta

Police official investigates a collapsed Madarasa building after a massive explosion took place, in Banka. Credit: PTI Photo

A desolate seminary attached to a mosque in south Bihar district of Banka was shattered by a huge explosion on Tuesday, though there were no casualties, police said.

According to Banka Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Gupta, the blast took place around 8 am at the complex situated in Nautolia locality, pulling down a major portion of the seminary.

"The compound's front portion comprises a Madrassa. It was locked from outside. There is a pathway inside which leads to the mosque, the gates of which were found open. The explosion has caused extensive damage to the seminary building," Gupta told PTI.

He said "not a single man, including the Imam of the mosque" could be traced when a police party reached the spot.

"We are trying to get details from residents of the neighbourhood. A team of forensic experts has been called to inspect the site. Till then, clearing of debris has been put on hold. Forensic examinations would ascertain what type of explosive material was used," the SP added.

Asked whether the blast resulted in injury to any resident of the neighbourhood or damage to adjoining structures, and if bloodstains were found at the site of the explosion, Gupta replied in the negative.

Places of worship, as well as educational institutions across Bihar, have remained closed for more than a month as the state is under a Covid-induced lockdown.

