Bihar's 13-year-old karate girl becomes SHO of police station for a day

Her dexterity with kicks and punches earned 13-year-old Anjali Kumari the opportunity to become the station house officer of a police station for a day.

Trainee IPS Awadhesh Saroj, who is heading Ballia police station here as part of his deputation, introduced the budding martial artist at a function organised inside the premises on the occasion of Republic Day.

"We all remember the Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Nayak' in which the protagonist becomes the chief minister for a day and changes the face of the state. Let us try something similar", remarked Saroj, who had invited Anjali Kumari to the function.

The trainee IPS seemed hugely impressed with the achievements of Anjali Kumari, a Class 9 student of Vivekanand Public School here, who has been learning karate for the past six years and has represented Bihar in a number of national competitions.

Her feats include a bronze medal at a competition held in Alwar, Rajasthan, last year and the gold at Hyderabad in 2019.

The girl draws her inspiration from her father Manoj, who is a local karate coach.

"Community policing is the future of the society. And by exposing the young to the workings of the police we will be taking an important step in that direction", said Saroj while handing over the charge to the girl.

Officials like Sub Divisional Officer Uttam Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bir Dhirendra and Block Development Officer Vikash Kumar, who were present on the occasion, clapped enthusiastically.

"Residents of the localities under the jurisdiction of the police station should, for the day, come to Anjali with their complaints. She would take a decision on these in her own way", said Saroj after which the girl was escorted inside the SHOs chamber where she took the seat, presenting a picture of confidence.

Within minutes came the first complainant.

Vikas Paswan, a resident of Bhagatpur locality, came up with an application requesting the help of the police in decongesting the road in front of the local high school which witnesses traffic jams on a regular basis.

Like a seasoned SHO, Anjali put her forwarding note on the application drawing attention of the official concerned.