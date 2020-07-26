Bihar's last Assembly session to be held at Gyan Bhavan

The last Assembly session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will be held at the sprawling Gyan Bhavan, and not the Vidhan Sabha premises, from August 3 onwards.

This will be for the first time in the history of Bihar polity that the session of the House will be held outside the Assembly premises. A decision to this effect was taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary informed the Government that it won't be possible to hold the Assembly session in the Central Hall, which does not have space to accommodate 243 members with proper seating arrangement while maintaining social distance.

"We requested the Government to look for some other place where social distancing norms, a prerequisite during Covid-19 pandemic, could be maintained. The Government selected Gyan Bhavan," said the Speaker.

This will be the last session of the House as Assembly election in Bihar is slated to be held in October-November this year. A new Assembly has to be constituted by November 29 as the term of the present 16th Assembly ends that day.

The Opposition parties in Bihar have, however, urged the Election Commission to defer the polls as conducting elections during this pandemic is fraught with risk. The EC is likely to take a decision in this regard next month.