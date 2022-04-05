Birbhum killings: Mamata gives jobs to kin of victims

Birbhum killings: Mamata hands over appointment letters to family members of deceased

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in the district on March 21

PTI
PTI, Kolkata/Rampurhat,
  • Apr 05 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 08:26 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over appointment letters to 10 family members of those who were killed after their houses were set ablaze in Birbhum district last month.

She directed the district magistrate to ensure that the next of kin of the deceased face no problems while joining work in organisations mostly located in Rampurhat area.

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in the district on March 21, hours after the murder of a TMC panchayat leader.

The incident sent shockwaves across the nation with the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to take over the probe.

Personnel of the probe agency earlier in the day collected DNA samples, and visited nearby petrol pumps as part of its investigation.

"We have asked for the CCTV footage of the petrol pumps,” a CBI official said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
Birbhum violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

 