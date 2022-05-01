Woman injured in Birbhum incident succumbs to injuries

Birbhum massacre: Woman succumbs to burn injuries, toll rises to 10

The woman was admitted to the hospital with 27 per cent burn injuries

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2022, 13:19 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 13:19 ist
Bomb Squad personal carries the crude bombs recovered near the house of Palash Sheikh, the absconding accused in the TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh murder case, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district. Credit: PTI File Photo

A woman, who suffered burn injuries in the Rampurhat massacre in West Bengal's Birbhum district in March, died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, police said.

With this, 10 people have died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village were allegedly firebombed following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The woman was admitted to the hospital with 27 per cent burn injuries, a police officer told PTI.

"She was discharged after her condition improved. But, she was again admitted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital after her health condition started deteriorating. She died early Sunday morning," he said.

The CBI took over the investigation of the incident, which happened on March 20, from the state police on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

