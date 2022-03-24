Birbhum violence stirs West Bengal's political pot: 10 things to know

The shocking violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district, which resulted in the deaths of eight people, has stirred a political pot in the state between the BJP and the ruling TMC government.

As the three parties engage in mudslinging over the conflict, here are 10 things to know about the violence:

1. Eight people were burnt alive by a mob at a village in Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday in what was believed to be retaliation to the murder of an up-pradhan (deputy chief) of a Trinamool-regulated panchayat in a West Bengal village in Rampurhat, located over 200 km from Kolkata. The blaze killed eight people including three women and two children.

2. Blaming criminals allegedly affiliated to the ruling TMC in West Bengal for the deaths, the BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the matter and a delegation of its state leaders also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention.

3. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the West Bengal government to ensure the safety and security of the common people, and it has sought a report on the matter, officials in the ministry said.

4. At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, a senior police officer said. The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident.

5. Prime Minister Narendra described the killings as “heinous”, and said the culprits should not be forgiven. Speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate a gallery dedicated to freedom fighters at the Victoria Memorial, Modi said the central government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice.

6. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fired salvos at CM Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum killings as he shot off yet another letter to her, claiming that the state government’s actions in the matter smack of "political overtones" and an attempt to shield the guilty.

7. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be going to violence-hit Birbhum district on Thursday to take stock of the situation. She said she postponed her visit as "other political parties were huddling there". A five-member BJP committee constituted by BJP president J P Nadda, which includes four MPs, will also visit the village on Thursday.

8. The Calcutta High Court has directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Birbhum. The court asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

9. The Opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over the incident, alleging that attempts were being made to shield the culprits.

10. Meanwhile, the state government has removed the officer-in-charge of the local police station, a Sub-Divisional Police chief, a senior officer of the detective department as well as a district information officer of Birbhum besides 12 civic volunteers.

