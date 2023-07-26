Biren Singh asks Mizoram CM not to interfere in 'internal matters of another state'

A day after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga spoke against violence in Manipur during a public rally, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh asked his Mizoram counterpart not to interfere in the "internal matters of another state."

A statement issued by Manipur Chief Minister's office on Wednesday said that Singh also condemned the use of "abusive words" against him during the solidarity rally in Mizoram on Tuesday in which Zoramthanga also took part. "Singh called it a barbaric act," said the statement. Singh made the statement while speaking at a function to observe Kargil Vijay Divas at the CM's Secretariat in Imphal.

Thousands in Mizoram took part in the solidarity rally which was organised on Tuesday by the influential NGO Coordination Committee and was supported by several other Mizo organizations. The rally condemned the violence and attacks on the Kuki Zomi communities in Manipur and the alleged failure by the Biren Singh government to restore peace. The protesters also demanded steps to protect the women, while referring to several alleged rape incidents during the violence.



Mizoram has provided shelters to over 12,000 displaced Kuki-Zomis from Manipur as the Kukis share ethnic bonds with the Mizos.

Zoramthanga had earlier expressed serious concerns over the situation in Manipur and stated that only the Centre can solve the problems in Manipur.

Singh also condemned the resolution taken by the European Parliament regarding the crisis in Manipur and portraying it as a clash between the Hindus and Christians, without knowing the ground reality, said the statement.

He said the tension erupted as the state government started acting against drug cartels. "He also warned those elements who are trying to distort the integrity of Manipur. He stated that the government would not succumb to any threat," said the statement.

No separate administration:

Biren Singh reiterated that the Manipur government would stand strongly against the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki inhabited areas in Manipur. He, however, said the state government is not against the Kuki community who had been residing together in the state for long but would take action against the "illegal migrants (from Myanmar)."

Stating that the government was putting in every effort to restore peace and tranquility in the state by holding talks with different stakeholders and representatives of different communities, Singh said that the government even started construction of prefabricated houses to relocate the displaced people. Steps have been taken up to ensure supply of essential items at relief camps.

