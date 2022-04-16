Biren Singh expands Manipur State Cabinet, six more ministers sworn in

In Manipur cabinet expansion, 6 more ministers sworn in

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Apr 16 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 16:16 ist
The portfolios of the six new ministers are yet to be announced. Credit: IANS Photo

Six new ministers joined the BJP-led government in Manipur on Saturday as Chief Minister N Biren Singh expanded his cabinet after returning to power last month.

The new cabinet ministers are BJP legislators Letpao Haokp (Tengnoupal), Sapam Ranjan Singh (Konthoujam), Thounaojam Basanta Singh (Nambol), L Susindro Meitei (Khurai) and H Dingo Singh (Sekmai), and NPF's Chingai MLA Khasim Vashum. They were sworn in by Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

However, their portfolios are yet to be announced. With this, the cabinet's strength rose to 12, with 10 from the BJP and two from the NPF. Singh and five of his colleagues took oath as ministers on March 21 after the BJP won the Northeastern state for the second consecutive term.

BJP won 32 seats in the recently-held assembly polls, while the NPF bagged five seats. The Biren Singh government enjoys the support of the National People's Party (NPP), JD(U), Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) and the independent MLAs in the assembly.

Congress, which won five seats, is the only opposition in the 60-member House.

