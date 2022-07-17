BJD announces support to Dhankhar in Vice Presidential poll

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankar, a party leader said on Sunday.
"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar," senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.
The BJD has already announced its support for the NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha.
Also Read | Rivals in Vice Presidential polls, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva have quite a few things in common
Last time, too, the Patnaik-led party had supported the NDA's Presidential nominee but in the Vice-Presidential elections, it had extended support to opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.
The BJP and BJD have been in alliance in the past. Patnaik was also a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'War is war' but Ukraine sushi bar serves lunch on time
Jawans help woman deliver baby on river bank
Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys
Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem
Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour
Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India
Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song