BJD announces support to Dhankhar in Vice Presidential poll

BJD announces support to Dhankhar in VP elections

The BJD has already announced its support for the NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 22:21 ist
BJD's Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankar, a party leader said on Sunday.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar," senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.

Also Read | Rivals in Vice Presidential polls, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva have quite a few things in common

Last time, too, the Patnaik-led party had supported the NDA's Presidential nominee but in the Vice-Presidential elections, it had extended support to opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

The BJP and BJD have been in alliance in the past. Patnaik was also a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

