BJD extends support to NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janata Dal has extended their support to the NDA’s presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. BJD’s support seals Murmu’s candidacy for the top post.

Taking to Twitter, BJD supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Murmu, who hails from Odisha, on being announced candidate for the country’s highest office.

“I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha,” Patnaik tweeted.

Murmu has served office with Patnaik earlier; she has been elected legislator two times from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha during the BJD-BJP coalition government, and has been cabinet minister between 2000 and 2004. Despite BJP’s waning popularity in the state thereafter, Murmu managed to win.

Also Read | Who is Droupadi Murmu? NDA's Presidential candidate

BJD’s support makes it easier for Murmu, the party has as many as 31,000 votes, or a 2.85% share in the electoral college. The BJP currently has 49% share in the college, and it needs to cross the halfway mark of 50% to win.

The BJP had entrusted president JP Nadda and defence minister Rajnath Singh to build a consensus across all parties, including UPA, NDA allies, and non-UPA non-NDA parties. Singh had reached out to Opposition leaders including Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Among NDA allies, the party had reached out to Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and YSR Congress leader YS Jagan Reddy. BJD is one of the few parties which is neither in the UPA, nor in the NDA. It walked out of the NDA in 2009, but has a working relationship with the BJP.

The Opposition parties did not agree to a consensus since the BJP had not yet named a candidate. Just hours before Nadda announced Murmu’s name, the Opposition parties put forward the candidature of Yashwant Sinha, who resigned from the Trinamool Congress.