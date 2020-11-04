BJP men clash with Kolkata police ahead of Shah's visit

BJP activists clash with Kolkata police ahead of Amit Shah's visit

The scuffle took place hours before Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in the city on a two-day visit

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 04 2020, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 19:59 ist
Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha stage a demonstration against the state government over the law and order situation in West Bengal, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha activists had a scuffle with the police in the city on Wednesday when they were stopped from marching towards Mayo Road to protest against the alleged killing of party activists.

The scuffle took place hours before Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in the city on a two-day visit to take stock of the party organsiation ahead of the crucial 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

BJP Yuva Morcha had organized a rally from the party's state office on Central Avenue to Mayo Road to protest against the alleged killing of more than 120 BJP activists in the state.

On being stopped from taking out the rally, the activists held a sit-in in the arterial Central Avenue. The police after failing to pacify them, used force to remove them from the busy road. This led to scuffle and several BJYM activists were detained by the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Amit Shah
Kolkata

What's Brewing

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 